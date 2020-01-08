Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox launches

signature campaign for election

1-9-2020

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and his wife, Abby, have kicked off a campaign to gather signatures for a place on the Republican Party’s primary ballot in his bid for governor; and they are asking for your support.

There are many prominent businesses in Sanpete County that have agreed to collect signatures for Cox’s run to be Utah’s next governor.

In addition, the campaign will have volunteers at Terrell’s on Saturday mornings in Mt. Pleasant to collect signatures for those wanting to sign, said campaign manager Austin Cox (no relation).

Spencer and Abby kicked off their signature gathering campaign at an event in West Valley City on Saturday, Jan. 4. More than 300 people attended the event and 400 volunteers have agreed to help gather signatures, Cox said.

At least 28,000 signatures are needed in order to secure a spot on the Republican primary ballot, Austin said. Rather than hire a company to collect the signatures, the campaign is relying on more than 400 volunteers across the state to obtain the signatures.

The Republican convention is April 25 and candidates must declare if they are taking the signature gathering path, competing in the traditional caucus system, or both.

The Lt. Governor will participate in both routes to the ballot, Austin said, just as Sen. Lee and Gov. Gary Herbert have in previous years.

“We feel it is important to show broad grassroots support among 28,000 registered Utah Republicans while also standing before delegates to intimately discuss the Lt. Governor’s conservative vision for our state,” he said. “We’re confident we will do very well both with signature gathering and the convention.”

Local businesses that have agreed to collect signatures for Spencer include:

Fairview – Centracom

Fairview – Cache Valley Bank

Manti – Manti Telephone Company

Mt. Pleasant – Utah Heritage Credit Union

Mt. Pleasant – Cache Valley Bank

Gunnison – Utah Heritage Credit Union

Ephraim – Utah Heritage Credit Union

Ephraim – Cache Valley Bank

Moroni – Utah Heritage Credit Union