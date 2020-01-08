Share

Leatham and Baldwin with 2-yr old & new baby
In her room in Sanpete Valley hospital, new mother, Caitlin Leatham smiles proudly while holding her grinning daughter, Paislee, who will turn 2 on Jan. 31. Meanwhile, Gavin Baldwin shows off their new daughter, Remlee Dawn, who was the first child born to Sanpete parents in 2020.

New decade begins with

trio of new babies

 

By Doug Lowe 

Staff writer

1-9-2020

 

In the first three days of the 2020, three pairs of Sanpete parents happily welcomed one of the first babies of the new year—and new decade—at the area’s three different hospitals.

First to arrive was Remlee Dawn Baldwin, who came on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at 10:42 p.m. at Sanpete Valley Hospital in Mt. Pleasant. Weighing 7 pounds 9 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches, Remlee is the daughter of Ephraim residents, Caitlin Leatham and Gavin Baldwin. According to her mother, the baby came earlier than expected. “My due date was supposed to be Jan. 7. But, instead, we ended up coming to hospital on New Year’s Day.” The delivering physician was Dr. Eric Jones.

The second New Year’s baby born to Sanpete parents arrived on Jan. 2, at 12:41 p.m., to Kristine and Michael Everitt of Mant

i. Recalling that day, Kristine’s said, “We had to drive in a blizzard to Central Valley Medical Center in Nephi because of my high risk pregnancy.” Delivered by Dr. Reed Skinner, the baby arrived weighing a healthy 6 pounds 8 ounces and measuring 19.25 inches. By mutual agreement from the baby’s eight siblings, she was given the name Violet.

Sanpete’s third baby of 2020 arrived on Jan. 3 at 9:26 p.m. at Gunnison Valley Hospital. Soon afterward her delivery, the proud parents of baby Renny, Joni and Casey Thomas, who are Ephraim residents, reported that the baby’s two older sisters, Constance and Rohwyn, “can hardly wait to start spoiling their new little sister.”

Eight-year-old Travis Everitt happily holds the family’s yawning new addition, Violet, surrounded by (front L-R) Samantha and Brendan, 10, who are twins, with Andrew, 6, and Natalie, 4, to his right. In back are Marianne, holding Daniel, 2; Michael, the father; Kristine, the mother; and Elizabeth, 12.

 

Casey and Joni Thomas with new baby, Renny
Casey and Joni Thomas, from Ephraim, smile happily with their new baby, Renny, in Joni’s room at Gunnison Valley Hospital. Meanwhile, the parents’ two older daughters could hardly wait for their new baby sister and mom to return to the family home in Ephraim.

 

 

 