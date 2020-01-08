Hutchins-Kyer~Ash

The children of Virgil Ash and Juliana Hutchins-Kyer are happy to announce the impending wedding of their respective parents this Saturday, Dec. 28 from 4:30 until 7 p.m. in the Ephraim Coop, 96 N. Main Street in Ephraim (across from the Maverick gas station). Julie and Virgil met doing what they love to do most, traveling around meeting great people and experiencing amazing sites. They both mostly traveled alone, but now they will get to travel together through life and soon, the eternities. Virgil taught at Snow College since 1978 and still teaches adjunct classes in outdoor recreation. He is the beloved father of Caitlyn. Juliana is a mural painter and retired nurse from Prescott, Arizona. She is the daughter of Barbara and Gene Hutchins of Prescott. She has four children: Melanie (Brian), Lauren (Pete), Daniel (Autumn) and Kathleen. She is also the “ ‘Nother Mother” of Kendra, Scott, Wyatt and Aric. Please consider this your invitation to come to our reception. We would love to share our special day with you. Your presence is the only present we need.