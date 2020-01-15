Wasatch national team gets ‘breather’ and polishes off two more teams, 114-65 and 112-34

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

MT. PLEASANT—Up to No. 4 in MaxPrep’s Xcellent 25 national rankings, the Tigers took a well-deserved rest last week.

Understand that the word “rest,” in this instance, meant playing two non-tournament games within state lines and winning by a combined 137 points.

Wasatch Academy boys’ hoops, fresh off their two biggest wins of the season against ranked squads Roman Catholic, Penn., and Paul VI, Va., at the Cancer Research Classic in Wheeling, Va., returned home and soundly beat Desert Valley Prep, Nev., 114-65, before traveling to, and steamrolling over, instate rival Layton Christian Academy, 112-34, last weekend.

The Tigers, during the previous week, also welcomed back their star center, senior Mady Sissoko, who was instrumental in each of the Tigers’ last four victories. Sissoko remains a four-star ESPN prospect committed to Michigan State next year.

“Having Mady back is amazing,” Coach David Evans said. “He is such a selfless player and team leader. He leads by example and is one of the fiercest competitors I have ever coached.”

Over the last two games, Wasatch Academy played every single player on their roster in two “blowout-is-an-understatement”-level wins.

Desert Valley started with a relative level of fight against the overpowering Tigers, but they were down by 15 points at the half. Wasatch Academy turned on the afterburners early in the second half, and it was all but over soon after.

The Tigers sported six different players in double figures, led by BYU commit Richie Saunders, who had 18 points, including four 3-pointers and 8 rebounds. Junior Fousseyni Traore had one of his best games as a Tiger with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Caleb Lohner scored 14 points, and senior Leo Colimerio scored 11 points. Senior Mike Saunders and sophomore Matus Hronsky each scored 10 points.

The Tigers rivalry matchup with the Layton Christian Eagles was, truthfully, decided within minutes. Wasatch held a 26-3 lead after the first quarter and led by over 50 points at the half.

“Layton Christian has been a rival for Wasatch Academy for quite a long time,” Evans said. “It was a good game defensively, and all the boys really shared the ball. Bobby Porter is an excellent coach.”

Four players scored in double figures for Wasatch this game. Richie Saunders exploded for 27 points, including six 3-pointers and another 8 rebounds. Lohner, the future Utah Ute, chipped in 15 points, while Colimerio scored 12, and junior Brennan Rigsby scored 11.

The Tigers played Bountiful at home last Tuesday and are out of state to play in the Kevin Durant Martin Luther King Classic in Virginia this Saturday against Hamilton Heights Christian Academy. The Tigers will then come home to host Jordan next Tuesday.