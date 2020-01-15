By Jacob Clawson

Staff writer

1-16-2020

After having returned from the break with tough losses both on and off the court, the Lady Badgers find themselves in an unfavorable position moving forward this season.

The Snow College Women’s Basketball team took a large blow to their season’s standings when they lost to Utah State University Eastern, 33-59 and Salt Lake Community College, 61-68, to start off the Scenic West Athletic Conference this past week.

Utah State Eastern found an early lead against a Badger offense that proved to be incapable of finding the basket consistently. With only three points scored in the first quarter by Snow, the Eagles established a dominating lead and held on to a 33-59 finishing score.

This game recorded the season’s lowest scoring game for the Lady Badgers, leaving them to ask themselves, what needs to be done to turn the season around?

The final matchup of the week was set against the (13-4) Lady Bruins of Salt Lake. Having defeated most of the conference already, Snow entered their own home court as the underdogs.

While putting up a better fight than the previous game, Snow soon found themselves trailing again to a team who refused to let up. Down by only eight points at the half, the lady Badgers fought their way up to a one point deficit. With a last effort in the fourth quarter, Snow found a second wind, but they still fell to the Lady Bruins, 61-68.

Snow Coach Mike Russell explained in an interview the struggles the team faced last week after getting back from the break and losing the last two games. “Coming off the break we had a change in our roster with a couple kids quitting the team,” he said. “We’ll be fine, but that was a little different for our players I think…”

On a more positive note he continued, “We played much better today than on Thursday though. Thursday was pretty disappointing, just in all aspects, like effort wasn’t there. Effort and defense has to always be there. We don’t have to be great offensively if we can get stops and rebounds. That’s something that just wasn’t there Thursday. We’re proud of the fight they showed today. We were down 19 and the team battled back”.

As a team facing injured starters and shrinking rosters, the Lady Badgers need to find their comfort zone on the court if they hope to turn their season around and take on the conference as true competitors. Having now faced the conference’s toughest opponent in a close scoring game, Snow knows what they are in store for the next few weeks as they take to the road.

This week the Lady Badgers will travel to Rangely, Co. to take on Colorado Northwestern on Thursday, and then on to Twin Falls, Idaho on Saturday to face off against College of Southern Idaho. Both games have the potential for Snow to come out on top if the team can pull out the effort and fight they alluded to on Saturday.

