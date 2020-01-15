Hawks face three-game losing streak,

suffering loses to Emery and Delta

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-16-2020

MT. PLEASANT—Last week’s games turned out as per the norm for Lady Hawks’ basketball this season.

More painful defeats.

North Sanpete girls’ hoops lost their sixth straight game, a 56-26 blowout against Delta, to move to 1-13 on the season.

Coach Taylor Christensen was unavailable for comment on the game.

North Sanpete got down early against the Rabbits, 20-6, before trading baskets with them in the second quarter. Then again, in the third quarter, Delta smothered the Lady Hawks, 17-3, and ran away with the victory.

The Lady Hawks are currently ranked No. 18 in the UHSAA RPI rankings out of 19 teams, just above Grand County.

Following their rivalry date with Manti last Tuesday, North Sanpete will host Maeser Prep, the only team they have beat this season, tonight at 7 p.m. They then travel next Tuesday to face American Leadership, who they nearly defeated last month.