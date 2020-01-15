Lady Bulldogs go 1-1 last week, fall to Duchesne

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-16-2020

GUNNISON—The title “Song of Ice and Fire” is largely attributed to the novel series Game of Thrones. It could also be used to describe the Lady Bulldogs.

Gunnison Valley girls’ basketball team experienced hot and cold in their two games last week against Duchesne and Monticello. The cold was when the Lady Bulldogs fell to Duchesne in a bricklaying contest, 30-23, on Tuesday. The hot was their subsequent 53-37 rout of Monticello, their third-highest scoring output of their season.

“The ups and downs recently have been because of our inconsistency rather than our opponents,” Coach Melissa Sorensen said. “It can be attributed to our shooting percentage. We are getting great looks, regardless of our opponents, but at times it seems like there is a lid on the basket.”

There was certainly a lid on the basket, perhaps both, when Gunnison took on the Lady Eagles. Down 9-5 after the first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs got tough on defense and shut out Duchesne, 7-0, before halftime for a 3-point lead.

Unfortunately for Gunnison, the Duchesne offense resurrected, and the Lady Bulldogs bore the honor of being perhaps the only team in the state to shut out an opponent for a quarter and still lose.

Senior Kaylee Dyreng proved a bright spot for Gunnison with 13 points and 7 boards in the loss.

It was a very different Bulldog squad that showed up against Monticello.

The Lady Bulldogs met pace of their previous game in a single quarter to sport a 12-7 lead before the Buckaroos made a comeback to make it a 1-point game at halftime, 18-17, in Gunnison’s favor.

Gunnison outscored Monticello by 15 the rest of the way.

The only apparent offensive failure Gunnison had against the Buckaroos was at the free throw line. The Lady Bulldogs shot 11-28 on foul shots.

Once again, Dyreng led in scoring with 11, but it was sophomore Kennedi Knudsen who had the most impressive line with 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists.

“We have a lot of players who have the ability to score, but recently multiple players have been cold on the offensive end,” Sorensen said. “As a staff, we tell them to keep shooting because we know that, eventually, shooting percentages will average out.”

Gunnison’s record moved to 7-5 overall, and the Lady Bulldogs are ranked No. 11 in 2A UHSAA RPI rankings.

Gunnison played North Sevier last Tuesday and will host top-ranked North Summit tonight at 7 p.m.