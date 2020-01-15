Sandra Rea Hardee Floyd

Sandra Rea Hardee Floyd, 75, of Manti, passed away at her home on Jan. 12, 2020.

Sandra was born on March 14, 1944 in Kimble, West Virginia, to James “Chic” Luther and Mildred Elizabeth Hendricks Hardee.

Sandra’s father was in the U.S. Air Force and as a result moved several times. With every overseas assignment the family returned to West Virginia. She loved these times spending time with her aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sandra married L. Gerald Floyd on June 6, 1960 in Merced, California. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Oakland LDS Temple in 1971. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many capacities. She loved being with the Primary children the most.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald; children, Jerry T. (Judy) Floyd, San Anselmo, Texas; David Alan Floyd, California; siblings, Jim (Mary Lee) Hardee; Gary (Erica) Hardee; Judy Hardee. Sandra is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and a stillborn great-granddaughter that will be buried with her.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Manti Stake Center. There will be no public viewing. Burial will be on Friday, Jan. 17 at noon in the Orem City Cemetery.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.