Charles William Rasband

Charles William Rasband passed away at the Gunnison Valley Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Charles always did things his way, no matter the consequences. He had a long battle with cancer and Alzheimer’s. He wanted to be an organ donor but that was not possible with the cancer.

He was born Nov. 1, 1948 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Fred Thomas Rasband and Eleanor Helen Kern Rasband.

Charles was a hard worker and loved out of doors hunting and fishing, but most of all he loved doing yard work and was very meticulous when getting it done. The family moved to Monroe upon his retirement, where he roamed with pleasure every day making things green and beautiful.

He served in the Marine Corp Reserve from 1967-1972 where he received an honorary discharge.

He married Earlene Worthen June 7, 1968 and they had five children: Charlene Annette Rasband, Cheryl Anne Rasband, Charles William Rasband III, (deceased) Christopher Wayne Rasband and Clint Wade Rasband.

He is survived by his wife Earlene, two daughters: Charlene Rasband and Cheryl Rasband (Will), and two sons: Christopher Rasband (Erin) and Clint Rasband; seven grandchildren: McKayla Mietchen (Jamie), Meghan Piep (Jorden), Johnny Baxter, Alex Rasband, Mya Rasband, Jackson Rasband and Noah Rasband; three great-grandchildren Ryder Piep, Ellie Piep and Jesse Warren.

He was preceded in death and carried to heaven’s gates by his son, Charles William Rasband lll, and granddaughter Isabella Eleanor Rasband.

A memorial will be held at a later time to be decided.