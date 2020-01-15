Westring~ Owens

Jason and Heather Westring are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Caitlin Westring to Dilan Ray Owens, son of Derrin and Heather Owens on Saturday, Jan. 18 in Fountain Green.

All friends and family are invited to celebrate with us at a reception that evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Sage Canyon Ranch, 1100 W. Center, Fountain Green.

Caitlin graduated from Juab High School and has been attending Snow College seeking a degree in nursing. Dilan graduated from Juab High School, attended Snow College and is currently enlisted with Utah Army National Guard. He would like to pursue a career in law enforcement.

The couple will make their first home in Fountain Green.