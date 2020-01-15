Ephraim Council signs off

on restoration project

By Lloyd Call

Associate Publisher

1-16-2020

EPHRAIM—After swearing in new Ephraim City councilmen Alma Lund, Richard Wheeler and Tyler Alder last Wednesday, the city council approved a proposal by the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and Sons of the Utah Pioneers to make improvements on the historic Hansen House and the Bailey and Sorensen cabins, in the Ephraim Heritage Park.

“The back of the Hansen House has been condemned, and it would be a shame to lose such an important Ephraim heritage building,” said Sarah Thomas, committee chairman. “We want to restore and improve the house, as well as protect it from earthquakes.” Ron Snowden will act as project manager.

The plan is to raise $25,000 from local and private donations, and then apply for a matching $25,000 grant from the Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area to begin construction. The whole project will take about $62,000, and the committee would like to finish it up this summer.

Besides structural improvements, a sidewalk will be put in between the buildings. Future plans could include a separate restroom for the heritage park; now the nearest restroom is the Ephraim Senior Citizens Center.

The council also signed off on the final plat approval for the Danish Fields Phase III, pending the final review of line of credit. This will add the last 14 sites to Danish Fields, bringing the total number of sites to 44. Danish Fields is the subdivision at approximately 400 East and 700 North.

Bryan Kimball reported on ordinances regarding angle parking associated with student housing. “We know there just isn’t enough parking for all the student housing, and that complicates snow removal in some areas,” Kimball said. The council will continue to look for solutions to the problem.

The next board meeting will be Jan. 22 at 6 p.m.