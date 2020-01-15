Woman freezes to death at her farm

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

1-16-2020

OAK CREEEK—A 75-year old Sanpete County woman was found frozen to death outside her home.

Linda Denney Peterson, 75, of Oak Creek was discovered deceased outside of her home on Mower Lane in Oak Creek on Thursday, Jan. 2.

According to the Sanpete County Sherriff’s Office, Peterson was found by a medical professional who called in the discovery. When an EMT was dispatched as standard protocol, Peterson was found to be deceased.

Authorities believe Peterson fell and was unable to get back up. It is currently unknown how long she was out in the cold. The medical examiner’s office was called to the scene and the investigation is currently under way.

Peterson’s loved ones say she died on the farm she love. She was an avid artist, and anyone who wishes to make a memorial contribution should do so to the Fairview Museum of History and Art.