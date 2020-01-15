A BIG DEAL

2020 census is ‘really, really important’

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

1-16-2020

Our nation only gets one shot every decade to accurately document our population and the 2020 census needs the help of Sanpete residents to make it work.

“This is the single biggest peacetime undertaking by the federal government, ever,” says Coralys Ruiz Jiminez, Utah media coordinator for the 2020 census. “It is really, really important.”

Jiminez says the upcoming census will require counting an increasingly diverse and growing population of around 330 million people in more than 140 million housing units.

The census process is mandated by article I, Section 2 of the Constitution. The data collected by the census determines many important things, such as the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives. The census numbers are also used to determine the distribution of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding to local communities like Sanpete.

All U.S. residents are expected to take part in the 2020 census to ensure the final numbers are accurate. To make it easy for everyone, there are several options to participate.

The traditional, mail-in paper questionnaire is still an option, but Jiminez says using the online or phone system not only helps the census bureau save money and time, but also provides a streamlined experience and offers 13 different languages. The mail-in paper questionnaire is available in English and Spanish.

Accommodations for visual and auditory impairment will also be available.

Self-response is encouraged throughout the March 12 – July 31 census period, but households who have not self-responded by May will be placed on a list for visits from door-to-door census enumerators, who will help guide anyone through the census questionnaire process who needs it.

The census offers more to Sanpete residents than just a chance to help out by filling out a questionnaire or online form. Jiminez says the census bureau has hundreds of short-term employment opportunities with a good wage for locals.

According to Jiminez, there is a need for Sanpete County-based census workers for the eight-weeks through May to July. Positions available are enumerators (door-to-door census takers) and supervisors, and will be available based on need.

According to Jiminez, wages range from $16-$20 per hour. Hours needed are broad, so a variety of scheduling options are available.

“This is an opportunity to work for the government during a major peacetime undertaking,” Jiminez says. “After it’s all said and done, it looks great on a resume.”

For more information and to apply for a job with the 2020 census, go to www.census.gov/jobs.