Lady Tigers win two games, and almost

beat the top Kanab 2A team

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-23-2020

KANAB—On a seven-game winning streak and looking for vindication of their success, the Lady Tigers had the chance to make a statement against a top team in 2A last weekend.

They were so, so close.

The Wasatch Academy girls’ basketball team routinely crushed their region opponents, beating Utah Military Academy-Camp Williams, 61-10, and American Heritage, 52-22, before falling just short against Kanab, 43-41, on the road.

The Lady Tigers’ record moved to 11-3, with a 4-3 record against public high schools. They are ranked No. 3 in Deseret News’ 2A rankings.

It was much of the same for the first few games of the week. Against UMACW, the Lady Tigers held a 36-6 lead at halftime. Junior Nataly Dunka led in scoring with 16 points, all on 3-pointers, while junior Olivia Jessee scored 14. Junior Debora Reis had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Dunka had a double-double as well with 10 boards. Senior Duda Raimondo scored 9 points and had 12 assists.

Against American Heritage, Wasatch shut their opponent down early yet again, going up 17-0 after the first quarter. Reis did her very best Rudy Gobert impression with an amazing line of 19 points and 20 rebounds. Dunka chipped in 17 points while Raimondo scored 11 points with 9 assists.

Kanab hosted the Lady Tigers as legitimately the toughest 2A team Wasatch Academy would face this season, and for two quarters, the Lady Tigers held their ground, down only by 2 points going into halftime.

In the third quarter, Wasatch Academy started to take control, and they outscored the Cowgirls, 13-7, in the quarter to nab a 4-point lead. Then, it all fell apart in the fourth as the Cowgirls stormed back and claimed the win.

Dunka led the scoring effort with 15 points, and Reis had another double-double with 12 points and 16 boards.

After playing Draper APA last Tuesday, the Lady Tigers face Freedom Prep this coming Tuesday at home.