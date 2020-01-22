Sanpete drill teams take honors at Central Utah Drill Classic competition

RICHFIELD—Sanpete’s drill teams took to the dance floor two weeks ago with sensational results.

North Sanpete took first place in the Central Utah Drill Classic, both overall and in every category.

Manti finished third overall in 3A, second in character, third in dance and fourth in military.

Gunnison performed well in the 2A class, finishing fifth in military, fourth in dance, third in character, for a fourth-place overall finish.

Region competition for North Sanpete and Manti took place last weekend. Details are upcoming.