Wasatch Tigers dominate No. 2 team in nation, notch 94-82 win in Virginia

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-23-2020

MT. PLEASANT—The Tigers’ success often gets credited to their historically great senior class, but last week, it was a sophomore who stole the show, hinting that the future may be even brighter than the present.

Wasatch Academy boys’ hoops pushed their winning streak to six games and their overall record to 21-1 with two wins, one at home over Bountiful, 97-60, and another huge victory over MaxPreps No. 2 team in the country, Hamilton Heights, Tenn., 94-82, in the Kevin Durant Martin Luther King Classic in Virginia.

Sophomore Richard Isaacs, after a string of games where he was statistically quiet, blew up on the Hamilton Heights Hawks with a firestorm from the 3-point line. Isaacs buried seven 3s, part of a 29-point effort in what was arguably the most significant victory of the Tigers’ season.

Coach David Evans was not available to comment.

Prior to the Tigers epic win, they wet their fangs on another outmatched instate squad in Bountiful. The Braves performed admirably but could not overcome the early 20-point hole Wasatch dug for them in a single quarter.

Isaacs led the team in scoring with 17 points, including five 3-pointers and shot 55 percent from the floor. Senior Richie Saunders backed him up with 16 points, and senior Caleb Lohner scored 15. Senior Mady Sissoko scored 14 points to go with 8 rebounds and 3 blocks, and senior Leo Colimerio chipped in 11.

The Tigers built a solid lead on the Hawks early and led throughout the game. With a double-digit lead going into halftime, the Hawks upped their offensive game, and both teams went up and down the court for the remaining 16 minutes with the Tigers never relinquishing their advantage.

The Tigers made 16 3-pointers on a 48 percent clip. Backing up Isaacs’ big night, Lohner and Saunders each scored 16 points. Saunders made it a double-double with 12 rebounds, his second double-double of the season. Sissoko also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. It was Sissoko’s first of the season after missing most of the season with an injury.

Wasatch Academy upped their MaxPreps ranking to No. 4 nationally. Their win over the Hawks was their fourth win over a MaxPreps Xcellent 25 team.

The Tigers played Jordan at home last Tuesday and will host Juan Diego tomorrow night as they prepare for the Bob Kirk Invitational in Cumberland, Md. next week.