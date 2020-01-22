Lady Bulldog loss to North Sevier shows

sometimes it’s too late for a comeback

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-23-2020

GUNNISON—Sometimes, it’s just too late.

The Gunnison Valley girls’ basketball team learned that the hard way last week as North Sevier beat them 37-34 just as they were making a comeback.

Gunnison Valley followed up the loss with another defeat at the hands of North Summit, 66-33.

Gunnison had something of the same theme for each game they played last week as slow starts cursed both games early on.

Against North Sevier, the Lady Bulldogs struggled early to match the intensity brought by the Lady Wolves, and they quickly went into a 15-6 first quarter deficit. Gunnison gained its composure and fought back some to go down 7-points at halftime.

In the third quarter, North Sevier pounced again and extended their lead to 11, but Gunnison came roaring back in the fourth.

Hard as the Lady Bulldogs fought, the late deficit was too great to overcome.

“North Sevier came out strong with a lot of energy and a sense of urgency,” Coach Melissa Sorensen said. “We did not match their intensity to begin with and dug ourselves a hole. We knew we could compete with them but unfortunately, we ran out of time to overtake them. When we meet again, I will do a better job at getting us ready with lots of energy from the get-go.”

Senior Kaylee Dyreng led the scoring effort with 11 points.

The Lady Bulldogs then faced North Summit, the top-ranked team in 2A. The Lady Braves certainly looked the part, getting Gunnison completely out of sorts on their way to a 30-5 first quarter lead. Although the Lady Bulldogs regained their composure and competed through the remaining three quarters, the game was essentially decided.

Dyreng, once again, led the scoring with 10 points.

Coming up, the Lady Bulldogs played Monticello last Tuesday and face Altamont at home tonight at 7 p.m. They then host North Sevier next Tuesday.