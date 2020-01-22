Bulldogs continue ‘cardiac’ victories

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-23-2020

GUNNISON—Gunnison’s penchant for cardiac victories continued last week with two more wins.

The Gunnison boys’ basketball team defeated North Sevier, 68-61, last week and followed it with a big win over North Summit, 58-55, over the weekend. The Bulldogs’ winning streak extended to four games, and their overall record improved to 10-5 as they now face a schedule largely composed of lower-RPI teams.

Gunnison’s win over North Summit was the first since the 2013-14 season when the Bulldogs were state quarterfinalists.

Coach Ben Hill was unavailable to comment.

Against North Sevier, Gunnison established themselves early and took a 5-point lead into halftime. While the Wolves slowly tried to chip away at the lead, the Bulldogs kept just enough distance to secure a victory.

Junior Creed Mogle blew up for 26 points, while senior Braxon Silvester chipped in another 12.

Against North Summit, Gunnison got off to a great start, getting a 16-5 lead over the Braves in the first quarter, but the Braves didn’t quit. North Summit pulled out a 20-point quarter and pulled back within 1-point at halftime.

With a tie game going into the fourth quarter, Gunnison scored 15 points and played solid defense to squeak by the Braves and get a statement win.

Junior Harley Hill was a monster from the perimeter as he scored all of his team-high 18 points by way of 3-pointers. Mogle backed him up with 16 more points.

After playing at home against Monticello last night, the Bulldogs next face their first matchup against Altamont tomorrow night at home. They then host North Sevier next Wednesday.