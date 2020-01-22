Danish reality show conduction casting call

Sanpete residents of Danish ancestry might be interested in learning that a Danish Reality TV show is conducting a nationwide casting call for people just like them.

The O’Connor Casting Company is airing a show called The Great Danish Adventure, which sends ten Americans with Danish ancestry to Denmark to compete in a series of physical, adventurous and cultural challenges while learning about their Danish heritage and family legacy.

According to the webpage https://oconnorcasting.tv, everyone chosen for this exciting adventure will learn about their family history and receive information about their relatives who are still living in Denmark. The winner will receive a $10,000 grand prize.

The show focuses on each cast member’s journey of discovering who they are by learning about where they came from, said casting director Joan O’Connor. The show combines the genealogy appeal of the TV series “Who Do You Think You Are” with the excitement of the “Amazing Race.”

To find out more information about applying for the show, visit the webpage. There are many requirements and qualifications. The Sanpete Messenger does not vouch for the legitimacy of this offer.