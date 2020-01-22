Kenneth Edwin Smith

Kenneth Edwin Smith, 60, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the Sanpete Valley Hospital on Jan. 18, 2020.

His remaining son, family and good friends surrounded him when he passed at 8:11 p.m. Kenneth was born on Feb. 16, 1959 in upstate New York to Wallace Francis and Grace Mary Remington Smith.

On Jan. 21, 1980 in Arapahoe, Wyoming, he married Sheila Charlene Hermanson and together they raised two sons: Joshua David Smith, and Samuel Wallace Smith.

Kenny had a love for music, and agriculture that he enjoyed to the fullest to his last days. He grew up milking cows. His wife of 32 years preceded him in death on Aug. 10, 2012. His eldest son Joshua passed away on April 15, 2018. Kenny remarried on April 30, 2015 to Yan Qiau Li in Shenyang, China.

He is survived by his son Samuel (Hannah) Smith, Ephraim; daughter-in-law, Lacey May Bott-Smith, Pocatello, Idaho; siblings, Frances Lynn Carr; Loie Elizabeth Smith; Sandra Dee Barbarito; Katherine Grace Smith-Sykes; Patricia Ann England; seven grandchildren, with one grandchild on the way.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sheila Charlene Smith; son, Joshua David Smith.

The family would like to thank those who have been his friends, and we know how much your friendship meant to him. Thank you for your support during this difficult time. Ken requested no services. Condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.