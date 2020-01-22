Allen Bernell “Boon” Christensen

Allen Bernell “Boon” Christensen passed away peacefully with his sweetheart by his side after a valiant, 6-year battle with cancer Jan. 13, 2020.

Bernell was born Aug. 14, 1937 in Spring City, to Allen and Ruby Christensen. He was the oldest brother to Voneal, Robert and Marilyn.

While attending Moroni High School, Bernell thrived in sports, especially baseball and basketball, lettering all 4 years.

After attending Snow College, Bernell married his high school sweetheart, Sherrill Tidwell, in the Manti Temple, July 18, 1958. This began their 62-year journey through life together. Shortly after marriage, they settled in Salt Lake City, but a piece of his heart would always remain in the Sanpete Valley.

Their greatest accomplishment and blessing was their family, three children: Connie McBride, Craig (Julie) Christensen, and Colette (Terry) McBride; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. We love him dearly and will miss him every minute until we are together again.

By career, Bernell was a salesman extraordinaire, selling everything from Fuller Brush products to Ford trucks. Uncle Steve claimed he could sell snow to the Eskimos.

By choice, he was an avid outdoorsman. From a very young age he enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. This love for the outdoors is a part of the legacy he has left the next three generations of his family. Known as “Chris” he spent a good portion of his life outshooting his friendly competitors in trap shoots at Holladay Gun Club, where he made life-long friends.

If Bernell could be anywhere on earth, it would be in his boat fishing. In his later years, he spent weeks at a time at their second home in Manilla, Utah, short miles from Flaming Gorge Reservoir, with family and his cousin and lifetime friend, Morris Cahoon.

Bernell was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Voneal.

A celebration luncheon for family and close friends was held at the Moroni Stake Center, 82 North Center Street, Saturday, Jan. 18 at noon. Interment was in the Moroni Cemetery. Online condolence at rasmussenmortuary.com.