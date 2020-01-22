Ronald Jay Marx

Ronald Jay Marx, 88, died peacefully on Jan. 17, 2020 in Salt Lake City. He was born Aug. 16, 1931 in Sterling, the son of Ervin Edgar and Edna Anderson Marx.

Ron graduated from Manti High School, class of 1949. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Navy in the Korean War. After the war he married Marva Newman in the Manti LDS Temple. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in Nov. 2019.

Ronald graduated from Utah State University in 1958. He taught Industrial Arts (metal shop) and stage crew for 34 years at Granite Park Jr. High School. He was awarded Teacher of the Year for Granite School District in 1988.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and wood carving. He was able to fix or repair anything with an engine or around the house. He was an avid deer hunter, also drawing out for a once in a lifetime bison tag.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Reva Wadsworth, Dixie Olsen, Sharon Thorup, and Carma Gunnerson. He is survived by his wife Marva, children Ronald Craig (DeeAnn) Marx, Lori (Clay) Christensen, Douglas Lorin (Jeanette) Marx, and Stephen E. (Ynette) Marx, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brothers Robert Marx, Gary Marx, sisters Carol Trousdale and Dolores Yates.

A viewing will be held at the Springview Ward, 3151 S. 900 E. Salt Lake City, on Tues. Jan. 21, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Services will be on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the chapel at the same building with a viewing from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Interment to follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Manti Cemetery.