Residents mark sufferage centennial

Join in National march

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

1-23-2020

EPHRAIM—A crowd of people marched around Ephraim on Saturday to support and celebrate women’s rights.

Women and men both gathered in Ephraim on Saturday, Jan. 18 to celebrate the centennial of white women’s suffrage in the United States.

“Today is a national Women’s March day across the county, and we didn’t want to be left out,” said event organizer, Micol Hebron.

Hebron said the march celebrates the 100th anniversary of the right to vote for white women, but it’s important to remember that colored women didn’t get the same right until 1965.

Local artist Lee Bennion of Spring City marched holding signs she painted herself.

“I am here to stand in solidarity with all life, particularly on this day, female life.” Bennion said. “For equal rights, and just because I want to be out here with good people.”

This is the second year Hebron has organized a women’s march.