Union overpowers Lady Hawks, 46-16

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-30-2020

MT. PLEASANT—The Lady Hawks were looking for vengeance when they went on the road to Union last week, but the winless squad from December’s matchup was not the same as the surging Cougars they ran into.

North Sanpete girls’ hoops suffered a crushing defeat, 46-16, to Union, a team that surprisingly has won five of its last seven games since an 0-10 start.

The Lady Hawks only had three players record a point in their third-worst offensive performance of the season. Senior Sarah Oldroyd led with 7 points, while freshman Tylee Henrie scored 6 points and sophomore Eryn Briggs scored 3 points. Henrie’s 6 points were the third time she has scored as many, tying her season-high.

North Sanpete’s record moved to 2-16 overall. While RPI rankings would not exclude them from playoff eligibility, they would need to win their first game and then be rewarded with the top team in the tournament.

The Lady Hawks played at home against Delta last Tuesday and are on the road tonight at Juab.