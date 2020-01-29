Hawks fall to ALA, then win in overtime

against Union, 60-59

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete boys’ hoops claimed its second win in three games with a dramatic overtime win over Union, 60-59.

Though preceded by a second loss to American Leadership, the Hawks’ record moved to 7-11 following the win over the Cougars.

“We were really proud that we found a way to win,” Coach Cris Hoopes said. “The game was slow early, and we struggled offensively at times to make easy shots. Our boys hit clutch free throws and kept giving us a chance.”

An incredibly low-scoring affair through three quarters, the game took a turn when both teams caught fire after union led 29-26 at the start of the fourth. The Hawks and Cougars combined for 45 points scored in the final eight minutes as North Sanpete closed the gap to force overtime.

Then North Sanpete outscored Union, 10-9, in the final period to win the game.

The Hawks had three scorers in double figures, led by junior Magnus Clawson’s 16 points. Junior Dallon Steadman and sophomore Landon Bowles each scored 14 points, and Steadman notched a double-double with 11 rebounds.

The Hawks head back into the tough part of their schedule to end the season; their last three games are all against teams that beat them by wide margins.

“We are playing better basketball now as a team,” Hoopes said. “We battled injuries and execution issues and feel like we have improved. We look forward to a chance to show that this week and next week.”

North Sanpete travelled to Juab last night and will host Delta for the final home game tomorrow night.