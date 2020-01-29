Badgers come back to beat Bruins, 68-59

By Jacob Clawson

Staff writer

1-30-2020

After falling to the league dominating Southern Idaho in Twin Falls a week ago, the Snow College men’s basketball team redeemed themselves with a hard-fought victory at home on Saturday against the same Bruin team, 68-59.

Snow suffered another loss to the league leaders, Salt Lake Community College, 77-87, two days earlier on Thursday, however, due to a failure to perform at the free throw line in an evenly played game. Despite the loss, the Badgers claimed their spot in a three-way tie for second place in the Scenic West Athletic Conference standings with a 2-3 record.

The Badgers weren’t ready to call it a week though, and prepared to face Southern Idaho for the second time in front of their own home crowd. After losing by 11 points the week prior, Snow came out fighting for every point, but fell short and trailed far behind at the half.

Down by 17 points, with an increasing deficit, and struggling to find the basket on every possession, something needed to change if the Badgers wanted to come out on top. With just over 12 minutes left in the second half, Snow powered back with tightly run plays and a powerhouse defense that left them within reach of the lead.

With a crowd erupting roar, the Badgers decisively navigated the Eagles defensive to give Freshman Center Trey Farrer possession for a slam-dunk to tie up the score. Farrer was able to step up again blocking the Eagles shot, in an effort to regain the lead, allowing Brantzen Blackner to sink a 3-pointer to claim Snow’s first lead of the game.

After a continuation of missed shots from Southern Idaho, Snow took their time, increasing their lead while dissecting the crumbling Eagles defense. Despite last minute efforts and missed free throws from the Eagles, the Badgers took their 9 point victory of 68-59, as they ran out the remaining seconds on the clock in front of a loud, rowdy crowd.

Coach Robert Nielson made these comments about the game: “You look at a tale of two halves there. That first half we were back on our heels, and we were just getting punched. Our second half though, we came out and took it right to them the whole time. I guess we learned a little bit about how we need to play and what we have to do to win ball games. That was a great game for us tonight.”

He continued, mentioning what changed to give Snow their second half advantage. “We did something different as you saw to start the second half. We forced the ball to one side and kept it on one side. And I can’t say enough about Trey Farrer stepping up and taking charge. He must have taken six charges tonight and that just really stopped them. That was just really an amazing game for us.”

Even though Nielson didn’t get his 100 point game he was striving for, The Badgers were able to step up and make their coach and school proud. Now sporting the second place position in the conference, Snow only has six more league games scheduled before the Region 18 playoffs.

Their next match-up will take place at Utah State Eastern on Thursday. Jan. 30 in Price. Following the game, the Badgers will take the weekend off to prepare for next week’s game at home and on the road.