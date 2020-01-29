Bulldogs punch out two more consecutive wins

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-30-2020

GUNNISON—The Bulldogs winning ways continued in a fashion reminiscent of glories past.

The Gunnison boys’ basketball team won their fifth and sixth consecutive games last week with wins over Monticello, 55-48, and Altamont, 37-26. Their record on the season moved to 12-6 with an unblemished 6-0 mark in Region 16.

In the Bulldogs’ six-game winning streak, the last game against Altamont was the first to be decided by double-digits. Ironically, it was also the fewest points Gunnison had scored in a winning effort since before the turn of the century. The only other time since 2000 that Gunnison had won a game scoring below 40 points was a 39-33 win over Parowan in 2004.

Against Monticello, consistent offense and efficiency from the field led to a solid win. Junior Creed Mogle led the Bulldogs with 15 points, while junior Harley Hill chipped in 11 points, and senior Braxon Silvester scored 10 points and had 5 assists.

Altamont proved a strange test for Gunnison. After the Bulldogs had established a sizeable lead, 21-12 going into halftime in the slow-going affair, Altamont plugged up the Bulldogs’ offense and held them to a single point in the third quarter, while trimming the lead all the way down to one.

Rather than give in, Gunnison simply responded to the adversity with their highest scoring quarter in the game, outscoring the Longhorns 15-5 in the final frame.

No Bulldog scored in double-digits as scoring was effectively shared between seven players. Mogle led with 9 points.

Gunnison hosted North Sevier last night in their final home game of the regular season. They will be on the road against Duchesne tomorrow night.