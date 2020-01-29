Tigers crush in-state opponents, now 23-1

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

1-30-2020

MT. PLEASANT—Wasatch Academy boys’ hoops pushed their record to 23-1 last week with two easy wins over instate opponents.

The Tigers crushed Jordan, 86-51, and Juan Diego, 100-62, both at home as they endured a quiet stretch before their invitation to the Bob Kirk Invitational Tournament in Maryland, which will occur this week.

Against Jordan, a common instate opponent for the Tigers, senior Richie Saunders continued to showcase his fiery efficiency by scoring 18 points on 75 percent shooting, including 4-4 beyond the arc. Seniors Caleb Lohner and Mady Sissoko each scored in double figures with 17 points and 13 points, respectively, and junior Fousseyni Traore scored 13 points.

Against Juan Diego, senior Mike Saunders, after having several games where he was quiet in the stat chart, burst back on the scene for a 20-point night to lead the team alongside a 20-point performance from Richie Saunders. Traore backed up the two guards with 19 points down in the post, and sophomore Rickie Isaacs scored 10 points.

Concerning Mike Saunders, Coach David Evans said the guard, who is committed to play at the University of Cincinnati next season, “just fills whatever role is needed.”

The win against Juan Diego made it 44 straight wins over Utah teams on any court, a streak going back over four years. Going undefeated to the end of the regular season would make it 46 as the Tigers have remaining games against Real Salt Lake Academy and Layton Christian.

Wasatch Academy has traveled to Cumberland, Md. for the first game of the Bob Kirk Invitational, and they will play Rock Creek Christian, MaxPreps’ No. 10 team in Maryland, tonight. Tomorrow, they will face St. Benedict’s Prep, the No. 2 team in New Jersey. Provided the Tigers are victorious in both games, they will play a championship game on Saturday.