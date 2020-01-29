Manti speech and debate team takes third in home tourny, but several students place in individual events

By Suzanne Dean

Publisher

1-30-2020

MANTI—The Manti High speech and debate team took third place recently in a regional meet that Manti itself hosted.

Salem Hill High School in Utah County took first while Richfield High School took second in the Templar Trials Tournament Jan. 11. Other participating schools were Carbon, Emery, Maple Mountain and Juab high schools.

Manti students placing in the top three individual events were Gracie Keisel, first, Lincoln-Douglas debate; Zach Brown and Nathan Howell, second, policy debate; Avery Allred, second, dramatic interpretation; and Zack Brown, second, SPAR (spontaneous argumentation).

Others were Nathan Palmer, third, SPAR, and Taylor Palmer, third, foreign extemporaneous. Taylor Palmer also took third in public forum.