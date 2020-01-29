Joan (Patsy) Smith

The anchor of our family, Joan (Patsy) Smith peacefully returned home to her Heavenly Father on Jan. 25, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Joan was born June 3, 1943 in American Fork, Utah. She graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1961 and began work in the Church Office Buildings in Salt Lake City. She married Craig Smith on Nov. 5, 1971. She was firm in her faith as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings including 13 years of dedicated service in the Manti Temple. She was a loving example to all who knew her but particularly to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Joan never had a negative word to say about anyone and often encouraged others to do the same. Throughout her life she also influenced many members of the community through her service as a volunteer at Sanpete Valley Hospital, and as a paraprofessional at Mt. Pleasant Elementary for over 25 years, where she enjoyed helping hundreds of students learn to read. Her favorite responsibility there was playing kickball with the students at recess. Earlier in her life she enjoyed playing various sports including softball and volleyball. She was also a champion bowler on her league. Her family has fond memories of her enthusiastic love of watching BYU football and the Utah Jazz.

She is happily reunited with her parents Clyde and Dorothy Newman, sister in law Sharon Newman, son in-law Jared Tippetts along with other extended family and friends. She is survived by her children Melanie (Justin) Swain, Paula (Jared) Tippetts, Ron (Kiersten) Smith, and Ryan (Hillary) Smith. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and her brother Robert (Carolyn) Newman, and Joyce (Dean) Durrant.

Those closest to her describe her as one without guile, resilient, strong, loving, patient, kind, understanding, quietly comical and occasionally “Hangry.” Above all, she was one who continually rose above her challenges without complaint. Her lasting legacy will be that of love and kindness.

Funeral service Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Mount Pleasant 3rd Ward Chapel (285 S State). Viewings Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. both at the Mount Pleasant 3rd Ward Church. Interment in the Mount Pleasant City Cemetery. Online condolence at www.rasmussenmortuary.com.