Susan Hitchcock Mellor

Susan Hitchcock Mellor, 80, of Fayette, passed away on Jan. 13, 2020 at 9:28 p.m. in Orem.

She was born on Sept. 10, 1939 in Mason City, Iowa, to Orvel “Pete” Ingle and Dorothy Claire Ingle. She married Wayne Pastour on March 7, 1959 in Dows, Iowa. He passed away May 29, 1961.

She married Hubert Arthur Hitchcock on Aug. 26, 1962 in Rock Island, Illinois. They met while attending school together at the Palmer Chiropractic College. They relocated to Georgia and they created a full life and family together. Hubert later passed away on Jan. 9, 1996. She married Roger Mellor of Utah on Nov. 25, 2000 in Manti, Utah. He passed away on Oct. 30, 2018.

Susan is survived by her six children: Ginger Davenport, Julie Schoonover, Peter Hitchcock, Paul Hitchcock, Parris Hitchcock, and Preston Hitchcock. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sisters: Sandra Wilson and Samantha Ingle. She had a brother: Thomas Eric Ingle, who preceded her in death.

She was so stubborn and she was blunt and had no problem telling you how she really felt about anything. These were qualities that were so easy to love and hate at the same time. There’s a type of strength in those qualities that not everyone has. Susan sure did. She was incredibly strong and she was always willing to lend her strength to anyone who needed it.

She was so caring and she took care of everyone around her. Her children say she was a saint. She never complained about the chaos of raising four wild boys. She always supported her children and loved them. She never hesitated on telling her family members how proud she was of them.

She would always make birthdays so special for each one of her grandchildren and children. We always knew we could expect a call with her singing “Happy Birthday” each year. She lived for her “Kodak moments.”

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and lived her life as pure as a person can and she carried herself as if she were in the presence of God. Her faith was steady and strong. She always found the good in any situation or circumstance.

She was a beautiful person on the inside and out. Susan was one of a kind and there will never be another person quite like this wonderful woman. “Onward and upward my dears,” she said.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at noon in the Fayette LDS Church. Burial of cremated remains will take place in Georgia. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.