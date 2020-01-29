Nyda Schramm Bishop passed away Jan. 27, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

She was born Oct. 7, 1933 in Payson to Reed Anthon and Erma Garner Schramm. She married Floyd Willard Bishop on March 27, 1953 in the Manti Temple. Floyd preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2015.

Nyda was a great example of humility, kindness, love, and patience. She never spoke ill of others and was totally selfless with her nine children and husband who all certainly tried that patience and love for the past many years. She never complained through all that we put her through, and proved herself truly worthy of being called a disciple of Jesus Christ. She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with her husband in the Philippines Baguio Mission.

She is survived by her children: Elden (Melody) Bishop, Ann (Philip) Baker, Irene (William) Peterson, Bonnie Bishop, Randy Bishop, Lynn (Laurie) Bishop, Julie (Virgal) Malloy, George (Wendy) Bishop and Janet (Brian) Shepherd. They were blessed with 9 children, 49 grandchildren and 56 (and counting) great-grandchildren. Also survived by her siblings: Lillie Francom, Verna (Darrell) Hansen, Alvin (Betty Jean) Schramm, sister-in-law, Elaine Schramm; brother-in-law, Dale Francom,

She was also preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Heather Malloy; siblings: Lorain Francom, Dowell Reed Schramm; brother-in-law, Arthur Francom.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Manti Tabernacle, 90 South Main Street, Manti, where friends may call Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. or prior to the funeral on Saturday from 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Burial will be in the Manti City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.