Jack Douglas Evertsen

Jack Douglas Evertsen, 70, passed from this life early in the morning on Jan. 26, 2020, at Ogden Regional Hospital where he was surrounded by his loved ones.

Doug was born Feb. 13, 1949 in Ogden, Utah, to Jack and Lila May Evertsen, and was the middle brother of seven siblings. He was the family jokester, the athlete and had a giant heart with the capacity to love everyone. As a kid Doug enjoyed the outdoors. He loved his horse, attending sporting events with his dad and teasing his sisters.

Doug graduated with the class of 1967 from Bonneville High School where he was a kind, witty and popular guy. He enjoyed playing football and hanging with classmates who would become his lifelong friends. Doug participated in track and was one of the fastest runners around – later chasing and running races with his daughters while they were growing up.

Doug was proud to serve in the United States Marine Corps. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California South Mission. It was there that he met the love of his life, Laurie Lee Kennedy, who would become his wife. Doug and Laurie were married on May 19, 1973, and they were later sealed in the Ogden Utah Temple on July 20, 1974. They were the parents of four beautiful daughters: Donea, Lindsay, Kelly and Caitlyn and enjoyed nearly 33 years of marriage until the Lord called her home in 2006.

Doug later met Kristine Frischknecht, and they were married on June 19, 2008. She was by his side on Sunday as he passed away. After his marriage Doug moved with Kris to Manti, where he immediately made many new friends with his neighbors and associates in the area. He was involved in the community helping with Mormon Miracle Pageant dinners and in his ward and stake. He found new associations in social clubs like 40 Met N Et. He always found ways to be of service to others around him.

Doug enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. Often his days were spent driving his Rhino through the hills and canyons near Manti and he loved to spend time with family at the cabins in Willow Creek. He was the king of the “Dad Jokes,” and he continued to make others smile. Affable and kind, Doug could visit and make friends with people wherever he went (even in the line at the grocery store). He was a hard worker and a skilled carpenter and was always eager to help a friend in need.

Doug had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and loved his Savior with all of his heart. He will be deeply missed by many.

He is preceded in death by his wife Laurie Lee Kennedy Evertsen; and parents, Jack and Lila May Evertsen. He is survived by his wife Kristine Frischknecht Evertsen; daughters: Donea (Tyler) Weaver, Lindsay (Mike) Burbeck, Kelly (Dorian) Kunzler and Caitlyn (Roy) Robison; Kris’ children: Jared Christiansen, Candice (Alex) Arona and Heidi Hugie (Dave), whom he loved as his own; 27 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and his siblings: Lyle (Sandy), Gary (Darlene), Suzanne, Mazie (John), Pam (Craig) and Pat.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Manti Stake Center, where friends may call prior to the service from 9-10:30 a.m.

Burial will be on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at noon in the Aultorest Memorial Park in Ogden. Friends may call for visitation from 10–11:30 a.m. at the stake center in Ogden located at 1000 Suncrest, Ogden, Utah. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.