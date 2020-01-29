Tolley~Walker

Rick and Sheri Tolley of Delta are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Shaylin to Brady Karl, son of Jeff and Michelle Walker of Fountain Green on Friday, Feb. 7 in the Payson Utah Temple.

An open house will be held Friday, Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the Deseret Heritage Hall, 3630 W. 4500 S., Deseret, Utah. A reception will be held Friday, Feb. 7 from 6-8 p.m. in the Fountain Green Dance Hall, 60 S. State.

Shaylin is a 2015 graduate of Delta High School, and 2016 graduate of Aveda Institute of Provo. Shaylin is the granddaughter of Rayola Tolley and the late Ken Tolley of Delta and Carol Boyack and the late Mark Boyack of Spanish Fork.

Brady is a 2013 graduate of North Sanpete High School and a 2017 graduate of UVU M-Tech. He is the grandson of Clark and Diane Walker and Duane and Linda Marsh, both of Fountain Green.

The couple will make their home in Nephi. They are registered at Service Drug and Amazon.