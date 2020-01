Cluff~Olsen

Jerry and Kimberly Cluff are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Sarah Jolene to Cortlan Olson, son of Brandon and Kory Olson and the late Alisa Olson.

They will be married Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. A reception will be held that evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Ephraim City Co-Op, 96 N. Main St. Anyone is welcome to come and please consider this your invitation.

The couple is registered on Amazon.