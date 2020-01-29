Bring your palate to the Chocolate Festival, Feb.7, 8 in Fairview

1-30-2020

FAIRVIEW—The Fairview Chocolate Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7, 8 in the Peterson Dance Hall, 65 S. State and two doors to the north at the Excel Dance Company Hall, 10 E. Center Street.

The event is free, and will go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and there will be hourly drawings from vendors.

Vendors will have homemade chocolates, cakes, brownies, caramels and candies, fresh roasted coffee, custom made jewelry, beauty products, home décor, clothing and accessories, good books for all ages, custom wood items and live entertainment both days, including line and ballroom dancers, local entertainers and musicians, and the Excel Dance Company.

There will also be a chocolate fountain “Waffle Love” food truck on Saturday. This will be the perfect time to satisfy your sweet tooth for Valentine’s Day and get the perfect gift for your special someone.

You can also view photos and details at facebook@Fairview Utah Chocolate Festival.