Vandals deface Manti Tabernacle;

church asks for help finding culprit

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

1-30-2020

MANTI—Vandals hit the Manti Tabernacle with graffiti last week, and the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help tracking them down.

“My hope is that someone knows something about who did this and then has the courage to report it to the Sherriff’s Office,” said Matt Christensen, facilities manager for the building. “It is so sad to once again have one of our sacred houses of worship vandalized. Unfortunately this kind of vandalism is not rare. Hopefully the perpetrator will be discovered so that we can work to curb these things from happening again.”

Sometime after dark on Thursday, Jan. 23, the vandals used bright green spray paint to paint groupings of the letters “FTS” across the south and west walls of the historic building. About half a dozen instances of the green letter markings were spread over the building.

Cleanup on the vandalism began the following day, under the direction of Shane Simons Painting.

Law enforcement is asking for any information that could lead to the apprehension of the person or persons who committed the act of vandalism. If you have any information about the crime, contact the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office at 835-2345.