Lady Tigers beat defending 2A champs Beaver, 45-39 last weekend

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-6-2020

Mt. PLEASANT—With one single game in the books last week, the Lady Tigers’ season took on significantly more meaning.

Wasatch Academy girls’ basketball won their fourth straight game and overturned the narrative of falling short against 2A’s finest, claiming a statement win against defending 2A champion Beaver, 45-39, last weekend.

Wasatch Academy’s record moved to 15-3 overall, still undefeated in Region 17, after their win against the Beaver’s succeeded a 90-24 trouncing of Merit Academy last Wednesday.

The second half against had every form of adversity the Lady Tigers could have faced, but they got out to a fast start and a 20-13 first quarter lead. The teams then traded punches until halftime when the Tigers led, 27-19.

In the third quarter, Wasatch suffered a huge hit to their depth when junior forward Debora Reis came out with an injured hand. Early in the fourth, with Wasatch clinging to a 38-29 lead and Beaver making its way back, junior Olivia Jessee fouled out.

Fueled by junior Nataly Dunka and senior Duda Raimondo, the Lady Tigers held on to the end to seal the win.

“With two of our top players unavailable, the rest of the team had to step up and work together to win the game,” Coach Travis Madsen said. “All of our trust for each other and confidence as a team was strengthened as the players dug in their heels and refused to let this game slip away from them.”

Dunka led the team in scoring with 14 points. Reis had 13 points before exiting and Raimondo chipped in 11.

The win over Beaver will likely be a significant boost to the Lady Tigers non-region resume after the team fell just short against Kanab a few weeks ago for their only loss to a 2A team this season.

After playing RSL Academy last Tuesday, Wasatch ends their regular season on the road against Utah Military Camp Williams tonight.