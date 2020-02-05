Lady Hawks lose two, win two,

face final season game

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-6-2020

MT. PLEASANT—For the Lady Hawks, this season was about rebuilding from the beginning, and two more massive losses meant two steps closer to a promising offseason.

The North Sanpete girls’ basketball team dropped two contests last week, a 63-27 loss to Juab and a 49-22 loss to Delta. North Sanpete’s overall record moved to 2-18 with both of their wins coming against Maeser Prep in Region 14.

Coach Taylor Christensen was unavailable for comment.

Senior Sarah Oldroyd mustered 14 points to lead the Lady Hawks against Juab. Despite North Sanpete’s offensive woes, it was Oldroyd’s 12th double-digit game this season. The senior forward is averaging 10.6 points per game on a team averaging just over 25 points per game.

The Lady Hawks simply couldn’t get anything done against the Lady Rabbits as North Sanpete fell behind by 25 by the end of the first half. Oldroyd led with 9 points.

The Lady Hawks play the final regular season game at home against the region-leading Manti Templars tonight at 7 p.m.