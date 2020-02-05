Wasatch Academy upset in first loss of

season to St. Genedict’s in overtime

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-6-2020

MT. PLEASANT—In a surprising upset last week, Wasatch Academy lost in the semifinal round of the Bob Kirk Invitational, marking its first loss to a nationally unranked team this season.

The Tigers fell in overtime, 61-58, to St. Benedict’s, N.J., as the Gray Bees made a 3-pointer in the final seconds to seal their fate. Wasatch Academy’s record moved to 25-2 by the end of the week as they claimed third place in the tournament with a win over the host school, Bishop Walsh, 60-55.

The Tigers won the first round of the tourney, 89-66, over Rock Creek Christian Academy.

Coach David Evans was unavailable for comment.

Against Rock Creek, the Tigers took control in the second quarter and surged to victory from there, propelled by a stellar performance by sophomore Rickie Isaacs, Jr.

Isaacs led all scorers with 26 points, including five 3’s, while senior Mady Sissoko had his highest scoring game of the season with 20 points on top of 9 rebounds. Senior Mike Saunders scored 15 points, and senior Richie Saunders chipped in another 10.

Against St. Benedict’s, both teams stayed toe to toe with each other throughout the game as the scored tied at halftime, 24-24. The Tigers slowly began to pull away at the end of the third, but St. Benedict’s came right back with a 2-pointer to send it to overtime.

Then, in overtime, a clutch 3-pointer spelled the Tigers’ doom.

Isaacs led the team with 16 points, while Mike Saunders scored 13 and Sissoko scored 11.

The Tigers took out their frustrations in the third-place game and stomped Bishop Walsh in a game that wasn’t as close as it looked on the scoresheet. Wasatch got out to a 17-point lead before the host Spartans stormed back within five in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers unlikely leader in scoring this game was junior Fousseyni Traore, who led with 20 points while Richie Saunders scored 13 points and Isaacs chipped in 10.

After the Tigers went on the road against Layton Christian last night, they will play American Heritage on Saturday.