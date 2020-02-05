Lady Bulldogs drop 2, then claim

good victory over Waterford, 53-39

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-6-2020

GUNNISON—The rollercoaster that has been the Lady Bulldogs’ season had a few more twists and turns in store.

Gunnison girls’ basketball lost two region games, 45-35 to North Sevier and 51-33 to Duchesne, but claimed a non-region victory on the road against Waterford, 53-39.

In their loss to North Sevier, the Lady Bulldogs pressed and drew plenty of contact for an advantage at the free-throw line, but they couldn’t capitalize as they shot only 8-20 from the stripe.

“You never expect to shoot such a low percentage from the free-throw line,” Coach Melissa Sorensen said. “I liked that we were being aggressive and getting to the line, but we didn’t capitalize on it.”

Senior Kaylee Dyreng led with 10 points, and sophomore Kennedi Knudsen grabbed 10 rebounds.

Gunnison did not make the same mistake against Waterford, shooting 15-19 from the line and putting the Ravens away early, 17-6, in the first quarter.

Dyreng again led the team in scoring with 16 points, and Knudsen grabbed 12 rebounds. As a bonus on the night, senior Rian Christiansen produced her first-ever double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Christiansen turned around the next game to lead Gunnison with 9 points as the Lady Bulldogs stayed toe to toe with Duchesne for eight minutes, but things fell apart quickly in the second quarter as the Lady Eagles took a 12-point lead into halftime and never looked back.

Gunnison will close their regular season on a road trip, facing Altamont tomorrow night and North Summit on Saturday afternoon.