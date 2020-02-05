Bulldogs winning streak continues,

51-52 and 58-47

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-6-2020

GUNNISON—The pessimist might have thought that close win after close win would eventually wear out the Bulldogs enough to hang a loss on their region record, but they would have been wrong.

Gunnison Valley boys’ basketball’s streak not only continued last week, but they widened their margin of victory for their most convincing win since mid-December, by beating North Sevier at home 61-52 and then beating Duchesne on the road, 58-47, for their eighth straight win. Gunnison’s record improved to 14-5 and continued an undefeated run through Region 16.

Coach Ben Hill was not available for comment.

While Gunnison made fewer shots from the field, Duchesne couldn’t keep the Bulldogs off the charity stripe as Gunnison made 22 free throws in 31 attempts compared to 8-12 for the Eagles.

In classic fashion for the 2020 Bulldogs, Gunnison traded punches with the Eagles for three quarters before running away. The Bulldogs took a 25-24 lead into halftime and just started to pull away in the third, going up 43-39.

Gunnison put the Eagles away in the final frame, outscoring them 15-8.

Junior Janzen Keisel broke out of the scoring drought he had been in ever since his 30-pointer nearly four weeks ago, and he led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Junior Creed Mogle scored 11 points, and senior Braxon Silvester chipped in 10.

For the last week of the basketball regular season, Gunnison will have to go through a road trip at Altamont tomorrow night and North Summit on Saturday if they want to keep their streak going into the 2A state tournament.