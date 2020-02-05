Hawks lose two final games of season,

will now face region leading Manti Templar

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-6-2020

MT. PLEASANT—There couldn’t be better preparation for the state tournament than the Hawks’ last three games of the regular season, but the results are uncomfortably telling.

North Sanpete boys’ basketball lost two games last week by a combined 62 points in a 77-47 defeat to Juab and a subsequent 79-47 loss to Delta, moving the Hawks’ record to 7-14 and 4-8 in Region 14 heading into a final regular season game against region champ Manti.

Coach Cris Hoopes was unavailable for comment.

The Hawks struggled mightily in the first half of both games. Against Juab, North Sanpete faced an 18-4 deficit at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks were down by 25 points or more by the end of the first half in both games.

Perhaps the bright spot of the week was in North Sanpete’s ability to win the fourth quarter against Delta after the visiting Rabbits had dominated their way to a 44-point lead after the third quarter.

Junior Landon Milne scored 10 points to lead the Hawks against Juab. It was the only double-digit scoring performance for North Sanpete last week. Junior Dallon Steadman and senior Robert Olson each scored 9 points to lead the team in scoring against Delta.

With RPI rankings obscured until the state tournament, the Hawks have one more date with rival Manti this Friday before prepping for the playoffs.