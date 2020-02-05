Lady Templar beats Union, still have

no losses in Region 14 play

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

2-6-2020

MANTI—When a team shoots 33 percent on free throws and only scores 33 points, one would assume it was a loss.

But your assumption would be wrong, courtesy of the Lady Templars.

The Manti girls’ basketball team claimed their eighth straight victory in a 33-26 trench war over the Union Cougars. The Lady Templars’ record moved to 14-5 overall and still undefeated in Region 14.

“Another great week,” Coach Brennon Schweikart said. “It was a great road victory. Honestly, the truth is something unique to our ladies’ team and yet seems simple. They believe. This belief creates trust, and they have learned to win. It was awesome to watch. I feel like I have the best seat in the house to a special group.”

Both teams played in each other’s faces defensively all game long. After a combined 10 points were scored in the first quarter, Union took a slight lead into halftime, 15-13, breaking Manti’s eight-game streak of games at halftime.

The Lady Templars came out of the locker room with force and leapfrogged the Cougars for a three-point lead going into the fourth, and they held on to the end for the win.

While Manti’s typical go-to scorers were incredibly quiet all night, unheralded sophomore Breanne Wayman, who entered the game with merely 18 points on the season, led the Lady Templars with 8 points. Junior Katie Larsen scored 4 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

“The key to our defense is the same key to our offense—team,” Schweikart said. “A group of individuals working as one cohesive unit creates greatness. You couple that with playing as hard as you can for as long as you can, and you can do special things.”

Having played their final regular-season home game last Tuesday against Delta, Manti will be on the road against North Sanpete tonight as their last game before the state tournament.