LaFae Judd Painter

LaFae Judd Painter, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, Jan. 29, 2020 in Layton, Utah.

LaFae was born Oct. 25, 1927 in Kanab, Utah to Earl Sharp Judd and Marion Fuller. She married Edward Painter in 1943. Seven children were born from this union. Three daughters preceded her to the spirit world: Paula Ann Painter, Cynthia Diane Painter and Susan LaFae Ferguson.

A devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, LaFae remained a faithful follower of Jesus Christ throughout her life. Serving in many capacities as a leader, temple worker, and teacher until her health prevented her services. A licensed vocational nurse, LaFae worked for many years at Levine Hospital in California, bringing relief to all she had the opportunity to serve.

LaFae became an exceptional quilter, hand-stitching beautiful works of art to pass on to her children and grandchildren while inspiring many of her family members to become proficient quilters themselves. She was a loving and caring person, a devoted wife, mother and friend who always put the needs of others ahead of her own.

LaFae leaves to cherish her memory, Edward Painter, her husband of 76 years, four surviving children: Linda Loveland (Carlos Loveland), Nancy Drummond (Gregory Drummond), Edward Painter (Cynthia Painter) and Pamela Hadlock (Mark Hadlock), 22 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3161 W. 150 North, Layton Utah, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. A viewing will be held from 9-9:45 a.m., prior to the services. Internment in the Spring City Utah Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.