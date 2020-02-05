Anne Florence McReynolds

Anne Florence McReynolds passed away peacefully in her home in Manti on Feb. 2, 2020 at the age of 93 surrounded by her loved ones.

Anne received bachelor of science and associate of arts degrees at BYU. There she worked as a counselor and conducted life skills and self-defeating behavior workshops. Anne’s career included: social psychology teacher, Canadian government social worker for handicapped children, counselor for Church Social Services, the Utah State Hospital and American Fork Training Center, and as a marriage and family counselor.

Anne authored the book, “When Your Loved Ones Lose Their Way, The Power To Bring Them Back,” selling nearly 3000 copies. She faithfully served three missions.

Anne truly loved people and prayed for them. Those who knew her could feel of her warmth, her love, and her testimony. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children: Roni Baker, William Harefeld, Darcy Harefeld, Jo Packer, Tamara Henze, Gail Purnell, Diane Cogbill; 23 grandchildren, 79 great-grandchildren, and 54 great-great-grandchildren.

Anne is preceded in death by her parents, Courtland Campbell and Olive Julianna Wolfe McReynolds; siblings, Julianna (Jewel) Eliza Mothersell and William Courtland Lewis McReynolds; children’s father, Ernest Charles Harefeld; daughter, Kimberly Maria Harefeld; grandsons Troy Nolan Rehn and Tyson Chandler Baker; great-granchildren: Rose Deegan, Autumn Deegan, and great-great grandson, Samson Danny Purnell.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at noon in the Manti Red Church, 295 South Main. Interment will be in the Manti City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magelby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.