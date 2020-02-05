Gae O. Miller

Gae O. Miller passed away on Jan. 27, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah at the age of 63. Gae was a wonderful light in the lives of all who knew her. She ceaselessly served her family and friends, as well as in her church callings. She loved Christmas, grapefruits, sewing, and musicals.

Gae graduated from Manti High School and Snow College with high honors. On Feb. 20, 1981, she married the love of her life, Christopher Lee Miller, in the Manti LDS Temple. Gae was greatly adored and loved by her family.

She is survived by her husband Chris, her four daughters, two granddaughters, and her sisters, Martha and Mary.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Bountiful Tabernacle, 55 S Main St. Bountiful.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to hospice or cancer research.