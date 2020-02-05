More vandals strike, this time in Ephraim

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

2-6-2020

More instances of vandalism have cropped up over the last week.

One week after the historic Manti Tabernacle was vandalized Ephraim City was struck by vandalism to city hall, an adjacent house and a vehicle in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Sgt. Devon Krebs of the Ephraim City Police Department said the city is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or person involved in the vandalism.

Krebs says the investigation is under way, and the department cannot release all the details right now, but they remain hopeful that some kind of evidence will be able obtainable, be it video footage or something else.

The day before the Ephraim vandalism, a gravesite in the Mayfield Town cemetery was run over by a vehicle, seemingly on purpose.

Anyone with any information on any instances of recent vandalism should contact the county dispatch at 435-835-2345.