Brain Stucki and students will

perform at Valentine’s concert

2-6-2020

Internationally known tenor Brian Stucki8, along with some of his students, will perform a concert at the Spring City Community Center ballroom on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

The concert is part of the Spring City Concert Series. Tickets are $5 at the door. All proceeds go toward the maintenance of the ballroom’s grand piano.

As a Valentine’s Day concert, the performers are sure to include many favorite love songs.