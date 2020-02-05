American Legion post changes command, dispenses medals

By Lloyd Call

Associate publisher

2-6-2020

MT. PLEASANT—American Legion Post 4 in Mt. Pleasant had a command change ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 21. Sworn in as the new commander was Courtney Syme; first vice is Gary Arnoldson and second vice is Joseph Fuchsel.

Utah Cold War Victory medals were presented to legion members Gary Arnoldson, Robert Arzich, Thurman Ashburn, Jimmy Bean, Roger Clegg, Rodney Culley, Joseph Fuchsel, Guy Gee, James Boyd, Mickel Ward, Chuck Ragner, Laurie Rowley, David Simmons, Courtney Syme, Buckner Trevillian and Carl Wright.

The Utah Cold War medal honors service men and women who served between Sept. 2, 1945 and Dec. 26, 1991. Approximately 100,000 Utahns served, yet few were formally recognized, either with monuments or service metals.

In 2016, Utah honored 100 veterans with the medals, but later the state dropped its involvement. In 2017, the legislature recognized the medal, and veterans’ organizations have been continuing to honor veterans, including Reservists and National Guard members.